I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings's EPS has grown 28% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 8.1 percentage points to 25%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:LH Earnings and Revenue History January 13th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$27b company like Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$144m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Should You Add Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. I think that EPS growth is something to boast of, and it doesn't surprise me that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

