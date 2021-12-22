I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Passed With Ease

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Jefferies Financial Group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In business, though not in life, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS). So like a ray of sunshine through a gap in the clouds, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It is therefore awe-striking that Jefferies Financial Group's EPS went from US$2.22 to US$6.68 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of Jefferies Financial Group's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. The good news is that Jefferies Financial Group is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 10.8 percentage points to 25%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:JEF Earnings and Revenue History December 22nd 2021

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future Jefferies Financial Group EPS 100% free.

Are Jefferies Financial Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Jefferies Financial Group has a market capitalization of US$9.2b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$1.8b. That equates to 20% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

Does Jefferies Financial Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Jefferies Financial Group's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Jefferies Financial Group for a spot on your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Jefferies Financial Group (2 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

