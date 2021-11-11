I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Hibbett's Improving Profits

In business, though not in life, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS). So like a ray of sunshine through a gap in the clouds, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It is therefore awe-striking that Hibbett's EPS went from US$1.93 to US$12.20 in just one year. Even though that growth rate is unlikely to be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Hibbett is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 8.0 percentage points to 15%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:HIBB Earnings and Revenue History November 11th 2021

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Hibbett.

Are Hibbett Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We do note that, in the last year, insiders sold -US$7.2m worth of shares. But that's far less than the US$18m insiders spend purchasing stock. This makes me even more interested in Hibbett because it suggests that those who understand the company best, are optimistic. We also note that it was the , James Khezrie, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$17m for shares at about US$85.82 each.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Hibbett is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have US$23m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 1.7% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the pretty picture. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Mike Longo is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalizations between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, like Hibbett, the median CEO pay is around US$3.4m.

Hibbett offered total compensation worth US$1.9m to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Hibbett To Your Watchlist?

Hibbett's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest Hibbett belongs on the top of your watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Hibbett , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

The good news is that Hibbett is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

