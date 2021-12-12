I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Passed With Ease

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is FS Bancorp Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, FS Bancorp's EPS has grown 29% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that FS Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. FS Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 18% to US$125m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqCM:FSBW Earnings and Revenue History December 12th 2021

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for FS Bancorp?

Are FS Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own FS Bancorp shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have US$20m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 7.5% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is FS Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors like me, FS Bancorp's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. Even so, be aware that FS Bancorp is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

Of course, you can do well (sometimes) buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But as a growth investor I always like to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

