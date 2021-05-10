I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Passed With Ease

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Frontline (NYSE:FRO). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Frontline's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Frontline has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, Frontline's EPS shot from US$0.81 to US$2.11, over the last year. You don't see 159% year-on-year growth like that, very often. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that, last year, Frontline's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. The good news is that Frontline is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 14.8 percentage points to 39%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:FRO Earnings and Revenue History May 10th 2021

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Frontline?

Are Frontline Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The first bit of good news is that no Frontline insiders reported share sales in the last twelve months. Even better, though, is that the Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Management AS, Robert Macleod, bought a whopping US$392k worth of shares, paying about US$7.85 per share, on average. Big buys like that give me a sense of opportunity; actions speak louder than words.

Does Frontline Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Frontline's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. Growth investors should find it difficult to look past that strong EPS move. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. For me, this situation certainly piques my interest. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Frontline (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

