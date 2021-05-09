I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Passed With Ease

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Fortune Brands Home & Security's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Fortune Brands Home & Security has grown EPS by 13% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Fortune Brands Home & Security maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 11% to US$6.5b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:FBHS Earnings and Revenue History May 9th 2021

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Fortune Brands Home & Security's forecast profits?

Are Fortune Brands Home & Security Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$15b company like Fortune Brands Home & Security. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. With a whopping US$65m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That's certainly enough to make me think that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Fortune Brands Home & Security, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$11m.

Fortune Brands Home & Security offered total compensation worth US$9.6m to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Is Fortune Brands Home & Security Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Fortune Brands Home & Security is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Earnings growth might be the main game for Fortune Brands Home & Security, but the fun does not stop there. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, I'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Fortune Brands Home & Security has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

You can invest in any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

