I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is First Seacoast Bancorp Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Like a wedge-tailed eagle on the wind, First Seacoast Bancorp's EPS soared from US$0.23 to US$0.36, in just one year. That's a impressive gain of 61%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that First Seacoast Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note First Seacoast Bancorp's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 9.7% to US$16m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqCM:FSEA Earnings and Revenue History February 11th 2022

Since First Seacoast Bancorp is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$60m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are First Seacoast Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We haven't seen any insiders selling First Seacoast Bancorp shares, in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Richard Donovan bought US$49k worth of shares at an average price of around US$9.81.

I do like that insiders have been buying shares in First Seacoast Bancorp, but there is more evidence of shareholder friendly management. I refer to the very reasonable level of CEO pay. For companies with market capitalizations under US$200m, like First Seacoast Bancorp, the median CEO pay is around US$584k.

The First Seacoast Bancorp CEO received total compensation of just US$272k in the year to . That looks like modest pay to me, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add First Seacoast Bancorp To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that First Seacoast Bancorp has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. But wait, it gets better. We have seen insider buying and the executive pay seems on the modest side of things. On balance the message seems to be that this stock is worth looking at, at least for a while. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with First Seacoast Bancorp , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

