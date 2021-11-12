I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Passed With Ease

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Quickly Is First Business Financial Services Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, First Business Financial Services's EPS has grown 28% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that First Business Financial Services's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. First Business Financial Services maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 36% to US$114m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:FBIZ Earnings and Revenue History November 12th 2021

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of First Business Financial Services's forecast profits?

Are First Business Financial Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We note that First Business Financial Services insiders spent US$114k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Carla Chavarria who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$35k, paying US$26.68 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for First Business Financial Services is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have US$16m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 6.1% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does First Business Financial Services Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, First Business Financial Services's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for First Business Financial Services that you should be aware of before investing here.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But First Business Financial Services isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.