I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is E.W. Scripps Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that E.W. Scripps has grown EPS by 59% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth never lasts long, but like a shooting star it is well worth watching when it happens.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of E.W. Scripps's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. The good news is that E.W. Scripps is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 9.3 percentage points to 21%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:SSP Earnings and Revenue History December 9th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of E.W. Scripps's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are E.W. Scripps Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own E.W. Scripps shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$510m. That equates to 31% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

Is E.W. Scripps Worth Keeping An Eye On?

E.W. Scripps's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So to my mind E.W. Scripps is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for E.W. Scripps you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

