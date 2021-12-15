I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Passed With Ease

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is CyberOptics Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, CyberOptics has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, CyberOptics's EPS shot from US$0.62 to US$1.47, over the last year. Year on year growth of 138% is certainly a sight to behold.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that CyberOptics is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 6.8 percentage points to 14%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGM:CYBE Earnings and Revenue History December 15th 2021

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for CyberOptics.

Are CyberOptics Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I always like to check up on CEO compensation, because I think that reasonable pay levels, around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. For companies with market capitalizations between US$200m and US$800m, like CyberOptics, the median CEO pay is around US$1.7m.

CyberOptics offered total compensation worth US$1.3m to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Is CyberOptics Worth Keeping An Eye On?

CyberOptics's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. With rocketing profits, its seems likely the business has a rosy future; and it may have hit an inflection point. At the same time the reasonable CEO compensation reflects well on the board of directors. While I couldn't be sure without a deeper dive, it does seem that CyberOptics has the hallmarks of a quality business; and that would make it well worth watching. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for CyberOptics you should know about.

