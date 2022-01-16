I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Passed With Ease

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Concentrix Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Like a firecracker arcing through the night sky, Concentrix's EPS shot from US$2.56 to US$6.55, over the last year. Year on year growth of 156% is certainly a sight to behold.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Concentrix is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.7 percentage points to 12%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:CNXC Earnings and Revenue History January 16th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Concentrix's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Concentrix Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$8.7b company like Concentrix. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$144m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. For companies with market capitalizations between US$4.0b and US$12b, like Concentrix, the median CEO pay is around US$6.4m.

The Concentrix CEO received total compensation of just US$1.7m in the year to . That looks like modest pay to me, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Concentrix Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Concentrix's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bucket-load of shares, and the CEO pay seems really quite reasonable. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. Concentrix certainly ticks a few of my boxes, so I think it's probably well worth further consideration. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Concentrix by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

