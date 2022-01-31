I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Passed With Ease

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is California BanCorp Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, California BanCorp has grown EPS by 9.9% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that California BanCorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. California BanCorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 34% to US$59m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:CALB Earnings and Revenue History January 31st 2022

California BanCorp isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$180m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are California BanCorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that California BanCorp insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have US$17m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 9.3% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. For companies with market capitalizations between US$100m and US$400m, like California BanCorp, the median CEO pay is around US$1.2m.

California BanCorp offered total compensation worth US$735k to its CEO in the year to . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add California BanCorp To Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, California BanCorp is a growing business, which is what I like to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for California BanCorp, but the pretty picture gets better than that. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if California BanCorp is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

