I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Passed With Ease

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Benchmark Electronics Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Benchmark Electronics has grown EPS by 58% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While Benchmark Electronics may have maintained EBIT margins over the last year, revenue has fallen. Suffice it to say that is not a great sign of growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:BHE Earnings and Revenue History June 15th 2021

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Benchmark Electronics?

Are Benchmark Electronics Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Not only did Benchmark Electronics insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$177k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. We also note that it was the President, Jeffrey Benck, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$50k for shares at about US$27.98 each.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Benchmark Electronics insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$14m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 1.3% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is Benchmark Electronics Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Benchmark Electronics's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest Benchmark Electronics belongs on the top of your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Benchmark Electronics that you need to take into consideration.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Benchmark Electronics isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

