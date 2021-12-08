I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Passed With Ease

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Arch Capital Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Who among us would not applaud Arch Capital Group's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 39%, compound, over the last three years? While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches my attention; like a crow with a sparkly stone.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that Arch Capital Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Arch Capital Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 19% to 25%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:ACGL Earnings and Revenue History December 8th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Arch Capital Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Arch Capital Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Even though there was some insider selling over the last year, that was outweighed by Independent Chairman of the Board John Pasquesi's huge outlay of US$20m, spent buying shares. We should note the average purchase price was around US$41.23. Big purchases like that are well worth noting, especially for those who like to follow the insider money.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Arch Capital Group bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$484m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Marc Grandisson is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalizations over US$8.0b, like Arch Capital Group, the median CEO pay is around US$11m.

Arch Capital Group offered total compensation worth US$8.8m to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Arch Capital Group To Your Watchlist?

Arch Capital Group's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. The incing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Arch Capital Group deserves timely attention. Even so, be aware that Arch Capital Group is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

