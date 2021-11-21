I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Passed With Ease

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Quickly Is AMN Healthcare Services Increasing Earnings Per Share?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years AMN Healthcare Services grew its EPS by 15% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. AMN Healthcare Services shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 7.7% to 11%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:AMN Earnings and Revenue History November 21st 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of AMN Healthcare Services's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are AMN Healthcare Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$5.6b company like AMN Healthcare Services. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they hold US$46m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 0.8% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add AMN Healthcare Services To Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, AMN Healthcare Services is a growing business, which is what I like to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with AMN Healthcare Services (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

