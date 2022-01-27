I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Passed With Ease

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

A-Mark Precious Metals's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, A-Mark Precious Metals has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a firecracker arcing through the night sky, A-Mark Precious Metals's EPS shot from US$7.60 to US$14.32, over the last year. You don't see 88% year-on-year growth like that, very often. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While we note A-Mark Precious Metals's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 33% to US$7.8b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are A-Mark Precious Metals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that A-Mark Precious Metals insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$133m. That equates to 20% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. For companies with market capitalizations between US$400m and US$1.6b, like A-Mark Precious Metals, the median CEO pay is around US$2.4m.

A-Mark Precious Metals offered total compensation worth US$2.0m to its CEO in the year to . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add A-Mark Precious Metals To Your Watchlist?

A-Mark Precious Metals's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bucket-load of shares, and the CEO pay seems really quite reasonable. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. Big growth can make big winners, so I do think A-Mark Precious Metals is worth considering carefully. You still need to take note of risks, for example - A-Mark Precious Metals has 7 warning signs (and 4 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

