I Predicted This Small-Cap Stock Would Be a Winner in 2025. It Didn't Happen, But Here's Why It's Poised for a Breakout This Year.

Key Points

Amplitude traded mostly sideways last year, despite building momentum.

The stock looks poised to gain in 2026 as revenue growth is accelerating and it's tapping the power of AI.

The stock looks well-priced at a price-to-sales ratio of 4.

10 stocks we like better than Amplitude ›

Product analytics company Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) went public in 2021, and like other software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks, it struggled in the post-pandemic economy. As companies pulled back on software spending, Amplitude took a hit, tumbling from its lofty valuation.

Since then, the company has churned through those customer headwinds, built out its platform through new product launches and acquisitions, and launched several AI agents, leveraging the power of AI to help customers gain more insights into how their customers are using their products.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Nearly a year ago, I predicted that Amplitude would be a winner in 2025. I was wrong. The stock finished up 9.8% for the year, but fell 8% from when I wrote it on March 2, underperforming the S&P 500 in both intervals.

Getting the timing of a stock breakout isn't easy, but momentum is building for Amplitude. Here's why I think we could see a surge in the stock in 2026.

The fundamentals are improving

After building out its platform and launching new AI products, Amplitude is now growing faster than it has in years.

In the third quarter, revenue rose 16% to $347 million, with remaining performance obligations up 37% to $391.9 million, showing that its customers are signing longer contracts as they get more comfortable with Amplitude's product.

The company is also rapidly expanding its product portfolio with features like AI visibility, a tool that gives marketers the ability to see how their brand performs in AI search results, and web experimentation, which allows marketers to run experiments three times faster than they could previously without the need for developer assistance.

Amplitude currently counts 27% of the Fortune 500 as its customers, and new features will help it bring in more revenue from those customers and add new ones.

It's also considered the leader in product analytics, as Forrester Wave rated it as a leader and customer favorite in digital analytics and it was named best in product analytics by G2.

The price is right

Amplitude currently trades at a price-to-sales ratio of just 4, which looks like a great price for a small-cap cloud software with accelerating growth. The company is operating at close to break-even on an adjusted basis, but that's normal for the software sector.

Currently, Wall Street analysts have only modest expectations for 2026, calling for revenue growth of 14%, leaving considerable room for a beat, considering that generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) revenue growth improved to 18% in the third quarter.

At a market cap of $1.4 billion, a double or triple from the stock is well within reach if it can improve on its high-teens revenue growth in 2026.

Should you buy stock in Amplitude right now?

Before you buy stock in Amplitude, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amplitude wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $462,174!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,099!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 27, 2026.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.