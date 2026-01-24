I Picked 3M as a Top Value Stock for 2025, But Is It Still a Great Value Today?

Key Points

3M's operational improvements are strengthening the buy case for the stock.

The recent dip is creating a buying opportunity.

10 stocks we like better than 3M ›

3M's (NYSE: MMM) recent results bring the company into focus, and it's time to assess where the company and the stock are heading after an impressive 2025.

Revisiting predictions

I selected 3M as a top-value stock for 2025, and then reiterated a bullish view on a dip in April. The argument was that CEO Bill Brown's restructuring would deliver near-term operational improvements and gradually position the company for long-term growth by reinvigorating its culture of innovation. In other words, a classic self-help story, hopefully aided by a pickup in its end markets.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

3M delivered. The economy did not. Still, Brown's operational improvements (some of which are listed in the table below) helped drive a 24% increase in the stock price in 2025, compared with a 16.4% gain in the S&P 500 index. It's a good performance, considering its organic sales growth of 2.1% in 2025, which came in at the low end of management's initial guidance of 2% to 3%.

3M's self-help story in 2025

Brown took over as CEO in May 2024 and immediately laid out a game plan to improve key operational metrics and the underperforming company, while investing to increase the rate of new production introductions (NPIs). For brevity, I've tabulated an updated "scorecard" for the company below. Every single metric is better.

3M Key Operational Metrics 2024 2025 Notes Outcome On time in full deliveries (OTIF) 87% >90% Share of deliveries on time and in full Better Overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) 60% 63% Actual equipment runtime compared to potential runtime Better Cost of poor quality 7% 6% Share of the cost of goods sold (COGS) wasted due to quality issues Better New Product Vitality Index (NPVI) 11% 13% Share of sales launched in the last five years Better New Product launches 169 284 NPIs launched in the year, management expects 350 in 2026 Better

These improvements inevitably feed through into an expansion of operating profit margin (up to 23.4% in 2025 compared to 21.4% in 2024).

Is 3M stock a good value for 2026?

As noted earlier, 3M isn't getting much help from the economy, not least from its auto, roofing, and consumer-related businesses. As such, the market was underwhelmed by management's guidance of just 3% organic sales growth in 2026, amid decelerating industrial production index (IPI) growth.

Still, it's important to keep some perspective here, as the operational improvements are increasing profit margins and preparing the company for increased growth through more NPIs as the industrial economy improves. Moreover, management's earnings-per-share guidance of $8.50 to $8.70 and implied free cash flow (FCF) guidance of at least $4.6 billion put it on 18.1 times earnings and 18 times FCF for 2026.

Those are attractive valuations for a mature industrial company whose earnings are outgrowing its macroeconomic environment. As such, a low double-digit return on the stock is a good possibility, and the dip looks like a good buying opportunity. Throw in some economic improvement, and it could do even better.

Should you buy stock in 3M right now?

Before you buy stock in 3M, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and 3M wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,525!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,107!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 937% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 24, 2026.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends 3M. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.