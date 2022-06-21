I Pay for 4 Different Streaming Services Plus Cable, and I'm Not Sorry. Here's Why

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, a lot of people had a hard time with the idea of having to stay home and isolate. I didn't.

As someone who's always been a bit of a homebody, I can easily be happy spending many nights in a row curling up with a good book, watching a classic movie, or catching a hockey game on TV. And while it's not like I don't leave the house -- I love a good hike or beach outing -- I'm not really the type who enjoys going out at night. This especially holds true during the winter, when it's cold outside and warm inside my house.

As such, I tend to spend a fair amount of money on entertainment inside my home. And while some might regard it as a waste of money, I can easily justify it.

Cable isn't enough

Although my family doesn't have the top level cable plan, we have more than a basic plan. We also subscribe to four different streaming services -- though to be fair, one of those is Amazon Prime, and the main reason I have Prime is for the free two-day shopping.

At first glance, this might seem excessive. But there's a reason I pay for these different services.

My cable plan gives me access to my favorite hockey team. That's not something I'm willing to give up, as it provides many hours of entertainment for me on a weekly basis. Meanwhile, I have young kids at home, and Disney+ serves as a great source of content for them.

Then there's HBO Max. What started out as a free trial a few months ago wound up being a service we've kept due to having found some content we like. And while I don't pay for ESPN+ regularly, there are times when it gets the right to hockey games exclusively -- games I wouldn't normally have access to. Since ESPN+ only costs $8 a month, I'll pay for it any month there's a hockey game airing that I'd otherwise have to miss. I figure $8 is worth multiple hours of entertainment.

Does my family need all of these services? No. But we keep them around because we actually use them, and also, because the money we spend on them pales in comparison to what we might spend if we actually left the house at night more often.

Furthermore, these streaming services and cable fit into our budget. We've able to cover these costs and still eke out money for our savings every month. And so I refuse to feel guilty about paying for them, even though these are some months when we don't get great use out of every single one.

It's all about priorities

Some people spend a large chunk of their income on a big house or a nice car. We don't. Our house is modest relative to our income, and both of our cars are old, including a Prius we've had for over 15 years.

Because we don't spend excessively on large expenses, we have more wiggle room in our budget for smaller ones. And it's those little things that make us happy on a regular basis.

Some people might get more enjoyment out of a larger home or fancier car. And that's how they should spend their money, provided they can afford those things without racking up unhealthy debt. But to me, it's life's smaller luxuries that give me the most enjoyment. And so I'll continue to pay for my cable package and multiple streaming services -- especially during those long, cold winters when all I want to do at night is curl up with a blanket on the couch.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Maurie Backman has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.