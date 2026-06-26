I Own These 2 High Dividend Stocks and Plan to Hold Them Forever. Here's Why.

Key Points

Realty Income has a 31-year track record of strong total returns and dividend growth.

Vici Properties has underperformed lately, but there's a lot to like about the business.

These stocks both have excellent dividends and I plan to keep them forever.

10 stocks we like better than Realty Income ›

I've been a fan of dividend stocks ever since I started investing. I own more than a dozen of them in my portfolio, and that's not including several ETF holdings that make regular distributions. To be clear, I buy every stock in my portfolio with the intention of holding for the long term, and that's especially true when it comes to income stocks.

However, there are only a select few that I consider to truly be "forever stocks," which I can't see myself selling unless something dramatically changes (e.g., the company gets acquired). Here are two in particular that I've owned for years and plan to keep for decades to come.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

My first (and favorite) dividend stock

Realty Income (NYSE: O) was the first stock I bought specifically because it was an excellent income investment. I added shares of the massive real estate investment trust (REIT) to my portfolio in 2014 and have added to the position many times since.

I've called Realty Income my favorite all-around dividend stock in the market, as it is an excellent combination of consistently growing income, market-beating total return potential, and low volatility.

If you aren't familiar with the company, Realty Income owns about 15,700 properties, most of which are leased to retail tenants. It specifically chooses high-quality tenants whose businesses are recession-resistant and aren't easily disrupted by e-commerce competition. Not only that, but tenants sign long-term triple-net leases, which have built-in annual rent increases and require tenants to cover taxes, insurance, and maintenance costs.

Realty Income has increased its dividend for more than 100 consecutive quarters. It has a 5.3% dividend yield, paid monthly. And it has produced annualized total returns of 13.6% since its 1994 NYSE listing.

A high yield at a discount

Vici Properties (NYSE: VICI) hasn't exactly been a top performer lately. It specializes in casino properties, and Las Vegas tourism has struggled recently, plus the extremely long-term nature of its leases (40+ years) makes it highly sensitive to interest rates, which have remained stubbornly high.

However, this is an excellent business with a 6.8% dividend yield and significant growth potential. It owns a portfolio of iconic assets, including Caesars Palace, MGM Grand, and The Venetian in Las Vegas. It has a strong balance sheet and excellent credit, which gives it the financial flexibility to grow. And it has an established track record of adding shareholder value when it finds an attractive acquisition target.

As of this writing, Vici trades for about 10.8 times expected 2026 funds from operations (FFO-the real estate equivalent of "earnings"). It's a rare bargain in an expensive market, and it's a position that I plan to add to significantly and hold forever.

Should you buy stock in Realty Income right now?

Before you buy stock in Realty Income, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Realty Income wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $387,428!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,221,398!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 895% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 26, 2026.

Matt Frankel, CFP® has positions in Realty Income and Vici Properties. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool recommends Vici Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.