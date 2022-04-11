I Owe $1,000 on My Credit Cards. Am I in Trouble?

As a general rule, it's a good idea to steer clear of credit card debt, whether it's a $20 balance or a $20,000 balance. Of course, a $20 balance isn't going to cause you so much financial harm, while a $20,000 balance could drive you into bankruptcy.

But what if you've racked up $1,000 in debt on your credit cards? While that certainly isn't a small amount of money, it's not as catastrophic as the amount of debt some people have.

In fact, a $1,000 balance may not hurt your credit score all that much. And if you manage to pay it off quickly, you may not even accrue that much interest against it.

Will owing $1,000 wreck your credit?

A big factor that goes into calculating your credit score is your credit utilization ratio, which measures the percentage of revolving credit you're using at once. Once that ratio exceeds 30%, your credit score can start to take a big hit.

If you owe $1,000 across your credit cards but have a total credit limit of $10,000, that's only 10% utilization. That means a balance of $1,000 shouldn't have too negative an impact on your credit score.

Things would be different, however, if you owed $1,000 against a total credit limit of $3,000. In that case, you'd be looking at 33% utilization, which is far less ideal.

How quickly can you pay off $1,000 of debt?

The problem with carrying a credit card balance is accumulating interest on that debt. Let's say you owe $1,000 on a credit card charging 20% interest, and it takes you two years to pay your balance off. That could mean paying around $220 in interest. On the other hand, if you pay off that balance in six months, you'll only spend around $60 in interest.

As such, the extent to which a $1,000 credit card balance will damage your finances will hinge on how quickly you can pay that debt off. Perhaps you have a tax refund coming your way that will knock out your $1,000 balance within a month or two of accruing it. In that case, your interest charges will be minimal.

Similarly, you may be able to pick up a side hustle that pays you $500 a month, making it possible to pay off your balance in two months. Once again, that will result in a small amount of interest -- an amount you can most likely recover from pretty easily.

Avoiding debt in the first place

A $1,000 credit card balance won't necessarily doom you to years of financial distress. But it's definitely better to avoid owing any money on your credit cards.

To steer clear of that scenario, aim to build yourself a solid emergency fund -- one with enough cash to cover a good three months of living expenses. Having cash reserves could make it so you're not stuck falling back on a credit card when unplanned bills pop up. And that could help you avoid losing any money to interest.

