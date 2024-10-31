News & Insights

I-Net Corp Sees Mixed Financial Results for H1

October 31, 2024 — 02:33 am EDT

I-Net Corporation (JP:9600) has released an update.

I-Net Corporation reported a mixed performance for the first half of the fiscal year, with a slight decrease in overall revenue compared to the previous year, largely due to a weak Q1. However, Q2 saw a record high quarterly revenue and stable net income, aided by gains from the sale of marketable securities. Meanwhile, growth in data center services helped offset profit declines in other areas due to depreciation costs and delayed price adjustments.

