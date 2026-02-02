I Nailed This Bold Prediction for Realty Income. Here are 2 More Things I Still See Ahead in 2026.

Key Points

Realty Income recently made its first investment in Mexico, continuing its expected international expansion.

It will likely also continue to diversify its portfolio this year.

This continued growth, along with lower interest rates, should enable the REIT to beat the market in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Realty Income ›

I made three bold predictions for Realty Income (NYSE: O) earlier this month. One of those was that the real estate investment trust (REIT) would continue its international expansion in the new year. It didn't take long for this prediction to come true, as it announced its first investment in Mexico a week later.

Here's a recap of that prediction and two more things I still see ahead for the REIT this year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Prediction fulfilled

On Jan. 12, Realty Income announced the establishment of a strategic relationship with GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund. The partnership initially entails:

The formation of a joint venture to invest over $1.5 billion in build-to-suit logistics real estate.

GIC is becoming a cornerstone investor in Realty Income's U.S. Core Plus fund.

Construction financing and takeout purchase commitment of a $200 million industrial portfolio in Mexico by Realty Income, representing the REIT's first investment in the country.

I had predicted that Realty Income would continue its international expansion this year, with growth in the Americas region outside the U.S. among my likely guesses. I also thought the REIT might expand internationally through a partnership, which is exactly what happened.

While Realty Income has already expanded into one new country this year, I don't think it will be the last. It doesn't own any properties in Canada and is only in eight European countries. I wouldn't be surprised to see it expand into additional countries over the next year.

2 more to go

Additional international expansion isn't the only thing I see ahead for the REIT this year. I also expect it to continue adding new property verticals to its portfolio. It has grown from a focus on U.S.freestanding retail properties to a more diversified REIT by adding industrial, gaming, and data center properties to its platform. Many other property types are suitable for long-term net leases, including senior housing, theme parks, resorts, and self-storage facilities. I fully expect Realty Income to continue diversifying its portfolio in 2026 and beyond by adding new growth drivers to its platform.

Finally, after years of underperformance, I expect that Realty Income will beat the S&P 500 this year. The main catalyst driving this view is my expectation that interest rates will continue to decline this year. That should boost the value of commercial real estate, benefiting Realty Income. Additionally, I expect the REIT's continued earnings and dividend growth will help increase its share price. The company is already off to a great start, delivering a more than 6% return compared to a 2% gain in the S&P 500.

Poised for a big year

I think 2026 will be a great year for Realty Income. I believe it will meaningfully grow its portfolio and shareholder value. It's already off to a fantastic start thanks to its recent partnership with GIC. This early success reinforces my view that the REIT is a great investment opportunity right now.

Should you buy stock in Realty Income right now?

Before you buy stock in Realty Income, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Realty Income wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,171,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 2, 2026.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.