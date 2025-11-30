I Moved To the Most Expensive City in America: Here’s What $6,100 a Month Gets You There

A recent U.S. News & World Report ranking identified the most expensive places to live in the U.S. for 2025-2026. After analyzing 859 cities “based on the median gross rent and annual housing costs for mortgage-paying homeowners,” the report named Newport Beach, California, as the No. 1 most expensive place to live.

So how expensive are we talking?

Jennifer Barnes, a 51-year-old vice president of marketing, moved into a one-bedroom apartment in Newport Beach last year after relocating for a job. Her monthly expenses hover around $6,100.

Here’s how that breaks down.

Monthly Budget Breakdown

One-bedroom apartment: $3,600

$3,600 Utilities: $150

$150 Car insurance for a 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Hybrid: $300

$300 Gas: $200

$200 Cellphone bill: $100

$100 Streaming services: $50

$50 Groceries: $400

$400 Pet care: $1,000

$1,000 Personal grooming: $300

Total: $6,100 per month

Does Barnes Feel Her Move To Newport Beach Was Worth It?

A New York City native who also spent 15 years in various coastal communities throughout California, Barnes is largely ambivalent about her move — mainly because her prior ZIP codes have all been fairly expensive. “Like anywhere, it has its pros and cons,” Barnes said.

While she enjoys living by the water and being outdoors, she wishes there was more culture and diversity in Newport Beach. “I like it. It’s expensive because it’s nice. But it’s a bubble,” she said. Although New York City wasn’t inexpensive, it offered a more varied and lively cultural experience for the price.

At $3,600 per month, Barnes’ rent is by far her largest expense. (For comparison, Apartments.com lists the average price of a one-bedroom apartment in Detroit at $1,096.) Overall, Barnes is happy with her large apartment complex, which includes a business center, an upscale gym, two pools and several hot tubs. She especially enjoys her kitchen because all her appliances are brand new. Her complex also has a social, community feel, where residents grill together on weekends.

“I used to be in Hermosa Beach, California, in a one-bedroom that was half the size with no amenities for $3,000,” Barnes said. So, for an extra $600 a month, her quality of life has improved compared to other expensive coastal communities in California.

At $6,100 a month, Barnes admits her expenses are much lower than those of many of her neighbors. That’s because Newport Beach residents go out often and like to be seen. “It’s very bougie and very scene-y,” she said.

A self-described homebody who saves money by working remotely three days a week and not dining out often, Barnes shudders to think how expensive life would be if she were more dialed into the social scene.

Editor’s Note: To preserve anonymity, “Jennifer Barnes” is a pseudonym.

