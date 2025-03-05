I Make $18K in Passive Income a Month — How Overcoming This No. 1 Obstacle Can Lead To Money-Making Success

When Amy Landino started creating content, she wasn’t chasing passive income — she was just figuring out what she loved. Today, she earns around $18,000 a month as an author, speaker and motivational content creator. But, according to her, none of that would have happened if she had sat around waiting to the perfect time and the perfect plan.

A recent survey from the First National Bank of Omaha shared that 53% of Americans have at least one source of passive income, reflecting a growing desire for financial freedom and diversification beyond traditional employment. The question is, how to take passive income and turn it into incredible financial success, like Ladino did.

Perfectionism is Fear in Disguise

Many aspiring entrepreneurs get stuck in the preparation phase — tweaking ideas, researching endlessly and waiting for the “right time.” Landino knows this pattern all too well because she’s worked with clients who stayed in this loop for years.

The problem? Hesitation kills momentum.

Her advice is to stop obsessing over the perfect launch and make a start now. A first product, video or course probably won’t be the best one, but it will show what works, and what doesn’t.

The Right Time To Start is Always Now

Landino’s first YouTube videos weren’t polished. She didn’t have expensive gear or a well-rehearsed script. What she did was consistently show up, growing her audience and turning that audience into paying customers.

She didn’t spend months perfecting every detail of every video or product — she released them, gathered feedback and improved along the way, leading to multiple revenue streams that continue to grow.

How To Get Started

Here are the three strategies for overcoming perfectionism that Landino recommends:

Set learning goals instead of performance goals. Instead of chasing figures, be they subscriber numbers or sales, she recommends people focus on developing skills that will help them as they progress. The first goal of her YouTube channel wasn’t to go viral, it was to get comfortable on camera.

Instead of chasing figures, be they subscriber numbers or sales, she recommends people focus on developing skills that will help them as they progress. The first goal of her YouTube channel wasn’t to go viral, it was to get comfortable on camera. Use the 24-hour rule. Giving projects a strict deadline can prevent endless worrying and tweaking. She used this strategy when she was writing her first book, and by writing little and daily she was able to finish the manuscript in less than a month.

Giving projects a strict deadline can prevent endless worrying and tweaking. She used this strategy when she was writing her first book, and by writing little and daily she was able to finish the manuscript in less than a month. Launch before you’re ready and refine later. Her signature planner wasn’t perfect when it launched, but each version has improved based on customer feedback. If she had waited for it to be flawless, it wouldn’t exist at all.

Imperfect Action Beats Perfect Inaction

Amy Landino didn’t build an $18,000 per month in passive income business by waiting for the perfect plan. She built it by taking action, learning from mistakes and improving as she went. Her story proves that perfectionism isn’t just unnecessary, it’s one of the biggest roadblocks to success.

For people waiting for the right moment, the right strategy or the right idea — stop. The only way forward is to start.

