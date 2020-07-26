Markets
AMZN

I Made a 730% Annualized Profit on Amazon Stock. It Was My Worst Investing Mistake Ever.

Contributor
Adam Levine-Weinberg The Motley Fool
Published

Compound interest is a relatively straightforward concept. Nevertheless, it's easy for investors (especially those just starting out) to underestimate the power of compounding. That was certainly the case for me when I first began investing.

This is the story of one of my earliest investments -- in Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN). On an annualized basis, I made a phenomenal 730% return. But on the whole, my early dabbling with Amazon represents the biggest blunder of my investing career. Here's why.

An aerial view of an Amazon fulfillment center

Image source: Amazon.com.

How not to invest

I first started investing in 2004. At the time, I was a sophomore in college, and between a small inheritance and summer earnings, I cobbled together about $15,000 to invest.

To put it mildly, I had no clue what I was doing. I wasn't a finance major, nor had I done any outside reading about investing strategy. I didn't know how to read an earnings statement, analyze a balance sheet, or evaluate a company's cash flow. I didn't even fully understand where to look for information about potential investments.

As best I can recall, my strategy -- if it can even be called that -- was to buy stocks trading near 52-week lows and sell them when they moved back toward the middle of their 52-week trading ranges. In short, the idea was to buy stocks that might be slightly undervalued and get out with a small profit as quickly as possible.

A bad strategy in action

In October 2004, a little more than two months after I opened my first brokerage account, I decided to buy Amazon shares. As a college student, I had used Amazon.com a few times that year to order textbooks and other items. Like most people at the time, I thought of Amazon as an online version of Barnes & Noble, and didn't give much thought to its potential to expand well beyond selling books and other media.

I bought 150 shares of Amazon stock on Oct. 28, 2004: a Thursday. I paid $34.35 per share, bringing the total cost of my purchase to $5,163.49 including commissions. (This was long before the days of commission-free trading.) My entry price was near the stock's 52-week low. Earlier in the year, Amazon stock had traded as high as the upper $50s.

AMZN Chart

Data source: YCharts.

The stock quickly rebounded from its late-October lows. In fact, by late December, it was back to around $45. However, I didn't stick around that long. I sold my shares on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2: less than a week after I had bought them, fetching an average price of $35.45. After commissions, I netted $5,294.88 from the sale.

This gave me a profit of $131.39 after paying about $33 of commissions and trading fees. On the one hand, this represented a modest 2.54% return on my initial investment. On the other hand, since my average holding period was not even five calendar days, I could have theoretically compounded this return about 84 times in a year. On an annualized basis, that put the return on my Amazon stock at a staggering 730%.

If I had instead held those 150 shares until today, my annualized return would have been "only" 33%. However, with a holding period of nearly 16 years -- instead of four to five days -- my $5163.49 investment would now be worth around $450,000.

AMZN Chart

Data source: YCharts.

Invest for the long term

Two years after my initial blunder, I had a chance to correct my mistake. In September of 2006, I bought 100 shares of Amazon for $30.42 each: an even lower price than I had paid in 2004. Unfortunately, my patience had improved just slightly over the previous two years. This time, I held the stock for almost two weeks, walking away with a $201.91 profit. Once again, my annualized return was phenomenal (602%), but my actual gain of 6.6% after commissions was nothing to write home about.

The lesson from my experience as a novice investor should be pretty clear. Theoretically, an investor could earn triple-digit annual returns by banking single-digit gains on a different stock every week, but as a practical matter, your chances of sustaining a winning streak like that are near zero.

By contrast, if you buy a portfolio of companies with massive growth potential, holding for many years -- or even decades -- the gains from a few big winners (like Amazon) could power market-beating returns. Indeed, while I have been fortunate to identify a handful of multibaggers over the past decade, the gains I made from all of them combined pale in comparison to what I missed out on from selling Amazon stock (twice!) for a small profit. Patience is perhaps the most important virtue in investing -- and that's a lesson I had to learn the hard way.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Adam Levine-Weinberg has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular