I Made 3 Accurate Predictions About SoFi in 2025. Here Are 3 More Bold Predictions for 2026.

Key Points

I predicted that SoFi’s net income would double in 2025, the company would launch at least three new products.

I also forecast that SoFi would handily outperform the S&P 500, after an already impressive rise in 2024.

For 2026, I think SoFi could outperform the market once again.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies ›

In January 2025, I wrote an article that shared three bold predictions for fintech disruptor SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) for the year. To be sure, we don't yet have SoFi's fourth-quarter results just yet, but based on what we know already, it's fair to go ahead and call my predictions accurate.

The short version of my predictions:

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

SoFi's net income will double in 2025.

SoFi will launch at least three new major products in 2025.

SoFi's stock will handily outperform the S&P 500.

Of course, we don't have SoFi's full-year new income yet, but in the third quarter, it increased by 128% year over year, and the company's full-year guidance is calling for a similar rise for the full year.

On the products front, the recently launched SoFi Smart Card all-in-one account is arguably the most transformative product the company has launched in years. In addition, SoFi recently launched its stablecoin, became the first nationally chartered bank to offer cryptocurrency trading, rolled out blockchain-powered international money transfers, and earlier in 2025, launched the SoFi Plus premium membership product.

Last but certainly not least, SoFi handily beat the S&P 500 for the second consecutive year. Not only that, but with a 70% gain, the stock actually performed better than it did in 2024.

What's in store for 2026?

I don't have a crystal ball that can tell us what SoFi will do in 2026. But I can go ahead and offer three new bold predictions for this year:

SoFi's membership base will reach 17.2 million in a year. That would represent 36% year-over-year growth, compared with the most recent data, and would mark an acceleration over the 35% growth rate the bank last reported.

SoFi's net income will double again. Thanks to a combination of factors -- member growth, new products, favorable interest rate tailwinds, more fee-based revenue -- SoFi will generate more than $900 million in adjusted net income in 2026.

SoFi's stock will reach $50 at some point in 2026. This is perhaps the boldest prediction, as SoFi trades for about $27 as of this writing. But if I'm right about the accelerated growth and profitability, it could certainly happen.

I could make a bunch of other SoFi predictions, but most of them are tied to these three. For example, I believe the SoFi Smart Card account will be more successful than investors currently anticipate, and I believe SoFi's mortgage business will have an excellent year. But the bottom line is that I think 2026 will be another excellent year for the fintech company.

Should you buy stock in SoFi Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in SoFi Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoFi Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $482,209!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,548!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 14, 2026.

Matt Frankel, CFP has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.