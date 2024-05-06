I Made $100 a Year in My First Side Gig — Now I’m Making $10,000 a Month

Earning $10,000 per month with a side hustle is not unheard of, but it takes time and lots of hard work. If you’re wondering what other people are doing right now to make extra money, a popular YouTube video by Gregg Gottfried shared the four best side hustles that pay around $100 per day.

Check Out: Robert Kiyosaki: 5 Side Hustles You Can Work From Anywhere in the World

Read Next: 5 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Below are the four side hustles explained, as well as some proven extra income ideas from Quora and Reddit users (for those looking to work their way up to earning $10,000 a month).

1. Print-on-Demand

Print-on-demand is a business model where products are only printed once an order is received. This allows for greater flexibility and reduced risk for the seller as they don’t have to invest in large quantities of inventory upfront.

To start a print on demand business, you need to choose a niche and. specific type of product to sell and create unique product designs.

2. Selling Online Courses

Digital courses are in high demand, particularly on platforms like Coursera, Udemy or even self-hosted options. You need to select a topic you’re knowledgeable and passionate about and create engaging content to teach others.

3. Virtual Assistant

In today’s digital landscape, businesses of all sizes need help managing their administrative tasks. Becoming a virtual assistant (VA) can be a highly lucrative side hustle if you offer services like email management, social media management, customer service and email marketing.

4. Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing can be a goldmine for those who can authentically recommend products within their existing networks or to their audience. To start earning, you need to select a niche you’re passionate about and join established affiliate programs. Then, develop and market content that integrates the products or services you’re promoting.

What Are the Top Side Hustles?

If you’re looking for more ideas, here are some recommendations from popular forums.

IT Consulting charging $100 to $250 per hour;

Graphic design;

Independent consultant for green and natural product companies;

Resume and LinkedIn profile writing;

Social media ads for businesses.

One Quora user said: “I earn around $8k a month doing social media ads for local businesses. Every business wants more customers; I help them achieve it with advertising and setting appointments.”

Offline side hustles ideas:

Mowing lawns;

Flipping items found at swap meets and antique shows;

Painting residential and commercial properties.

One Reddit user said: “I make around 5k/mo painting vacant apartments. I only do interior painting. Walls only included in the price. I charge extra for drywall repairs, painting trim, painting doors, and ceilings.”

Meal prep and meal delivery services.

Learn More: 5 Ways To Become a Millionaire in Your 50s

Another user noted: “What worked best for me was word to word. I’m not an outgoing person but I do go to the gym with some buddies. I got them to try my food and they started buying from me. They eventually told their friends and I got more orders as time went by.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Made $100 a Year in My First Side Gig — Now I’m Making $10,000 a Month

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.