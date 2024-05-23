I-Mab’s Ragistomig Shows Promise in Phase 1 Trials

I-MAB (IMAB) has released an update.

I-Mab, a biotech company specializing in cancer immunotherapies, has revealed promising Phase 1 clinical data for its PD-L1x4-1BB bispecific antibody, Ragistomig, indicating a manageable safety profile and significant efficacy in patients previously treated with checkpoint inhibitors. With one complete response and multiple partial responses observed in heavily pre-treated patients, the company is set to present these findings at the ASCO 2024 and is optimistic about the potential of Ragistomig as a new treatment option for cancer patients resistant to current therapies.

