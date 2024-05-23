News & Insights

Stocks

I-Mab’s Ragistomig Shows Promise in Phase 1 Trials

May 23, 2024 — 05:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

I-MAB (IMAB) has released an update.

I-Mab, a biotech company specializing in cancer immunotherapies, has revealed promising Phase 1 clinical data for its PD-L1x4-1BB bispecific antibody, Ragistomig, indicating a manageable safety profile and significant efficacy in patients previously treated with checkpoint inhibitors. With one complete response and multiple partial responses observed in heavily pre-treated patients, the company is set to present these findings at the ASCO 2024 and is optimistic about the potential of Ragistomig as a new treatment option for cancer patients resistant to current therapies.

For further insights into IMAB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.