I-Mab Reports Encouraging Phase 1b Data for Givastomig in Combination with Nivolumab and mFOLFOX6 at ESMO GI 2025, Confirming 83% Objective Response Rate in Gastric Cancer Patients

I-Mab reports 83% confirmed ORR for givastomig in ongoing study; investor event scheduled for July 8th.

I-Mab announced positive results from a Phase 1b study of its bispecific antibody, givastomig, which targets Claudin 18.2 and 4-1BB for treating Claudin 18.2-positive gastric cancers. The study, presented at the ESMO GI 2025 conference, showed a confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 71% across all doses and an ORR of 83% at the doses selected for ongoing expansion (8 mg/kg and 12 mg/kg). Responses were observed even in patients with low levels of PD-L1 expression. The treatment was well tolerated, with no serious adverse events like Grade 3 nausea or vomiting reported. I-Mab plans to host a virtual investor event on July 8 to discuss these findings further. This study supports the ongoing development of givastomig as potentially a leading treatment option for gastric cancer patients.

Potential Positives

Confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 83% in the ongoing dose expansion study, indicating strong efficacy of givastomig.

Favorable safety profile demonstrated with no Grade 3 or greater events for nausea and vomiting, supporting further clinical development.

Presentation of positive Phase 1b combination data at a reputable international congress (ESMO GI 2025), enhancing visibility and credibility in the market.

Plans to host a virtual investor event, fostering transparency and investor engagement regarding ongoing research and findings.

Potential Negatives

Although the press release highlights positive results from the Phase 1b study, it emphasizes that these findings are based on early data and thus may not support further development or regulatory approval.

The press release notes that there were incidents of Grade 3 treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs), which could raise concerns about the safety profile of givastomig, despite the overall favorable tolerability reported.

The company acknowledges significant risks and uncertainties regarding the future clinical development and regulatory approval of its drug candidates, which may hinder investor confidence in the long-term success of the product.

FAQ

What is the confirmed objective response rate (ORR) for givastomig?

The confirmed ORR for givastomig is 83% (10/12) at selected doses for the ongoing expansion study.

When is the upcoming investor event hosted by I-Mab?

I-Mab will host a virtual investor event on Tuesday, July 8th at 2:00 PM EDT.

What types of cancers is givastomig targeting?

Givastomig is focused on treating Claudin 18.2-positive gastric cancers in a first-line setting.

How was the safety profile of givastomig during the study?

The safety profile was favorable, with no Grade 3 or greater events for nausea and vomiting reported.

What ongoing studies are being conducted for givastomig?

I-Mab is conducting a Phase 1b study evaluating givastomig in combination with nivolumab and chemotherapy for gastric cancer.

Full Release





Data show confirmed ORR of 83% (10/12) at doses selected for ongoing expansion study









Median follow-up of 9.0 months as of the updated data cutoff









Responses observed in patients with low PD-L1 and/or CLDN18.2 expression









Company to host investor event on Tuesday, July 8







th









ROCKVILLE, Md., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) (the Company), a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer, today announced the presentation of positive Phase 1b combination data for givastomig, in combination with nivolumab and mFOLFOX6, at the



European Society for Medical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress 2025 (ESMO GI 2025)



in Barcelona (abstract #388MO)



.



Givastomig is a bispecific antibody targeting Claudin 18.2 and 4-1BB. I-Mab plans to host a virtual investor event on Tuesday, July 8



th



(register



here



) to review these data.





The Phase 1b data (NCT04900818) show a confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 71% across all doses (12/17), and 83% (10/12) at doses selected for the ongoing dose expansion study (8 mg/kg and 12 mg/kg). Responses occurred in tumors with low levels of PD-L1 expression and/or Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) expression, with favorable overall tolerability. There were no Grade 3 or greater events for nausea and vomiting, and only one Grade 3 TRAE for increased liver enzymes. The data are based on the results of the dose escalation part of a Phase 1b study evaluating the givastomig combination as first line therapy (1L) in patients with Claudin 18.2-positive gastric cancers (≥1+ IHC staining intensity in ≥1% of tumor cells). The primary endpoint is safety. The study enrolled only patients in the U.S.





“The positive Phase 1b combination data presented at ESMO GI bolster our confidence in givastomig’s potential to be a best-in-class Claudin 18.2 directed therapy. Givastomig has been well tolerated when combined with immuno-oncology and chemotherapy, has shown a high objective response rate, with rapid onset and durable responses that have deepened over time, supported by consistent pharmacokinetic data and soluble 4-1BB induction,”



said Phillip Dennis, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of I-Mab.



“In addition, we are optimistic about the results from the 8 mg/kg and 12 mg/kg doses. These doses showed an ORR of 83%, with consistent responses across PD-L1 and Claudin 18.2 expression levels, and a favorable overall safety profile. These data further our conviction in the ongoing Phase 1b dose expansion study. We believe givastomig has broad potential in a number of gastric cancer settings and look forward to continued advancement of the program.”





“I am encouraged by the response rates, as well as the deepening of responses over time, demonstrated by the givastomig combination regimen in the Phase 1b dose escalation study that we presented today at ESMO GI. Despite approved therapies, targeted treatment options for gastric cancers continue to be limited. While the data are early, givastomig combination therapy demonstrates a high response rate across Claudin 18.2 and PD-L1 expression levels,” said



Samuel J Klempner, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital



. “In addition, I have been pleased to observe that givastomig has a favorable overall tolerability profile with a low level of gastrointestinal side effects -- especially important for patients with gastric cancer. I look forward to participating in the ongoing givastomig clinical development program, and hope we may be able to expand the population of patients who may benefit from Claudin 18.2 directed agents.”







Virtual Investor Event:







Register (



here



) for the Post-ESMO GI 2025 Investor Event to be held on Tuesday, July 8



th



at 2:00 PM EDT. A replay of the webinar will be accessible on the Events page of the I-Mab website for 90 days.







Fireside Chat Event with Lucid Capital Markets to Recap the Presentation:







Tune in (



here



) for a fireside chat sponsored by Christopher Liu, PharmD, Managing Director at Lucid Capital Markets that will be accessible today at 2:00pm EDT on the Events page of the I-Mab website. A replay of the fireside chat will be available for 90 days.







ESMO GI Presentation Details:







A full copy of the ESMO GI presentation is available on the Publications and Presentations page of the I-Mab website



here



.







Givastomig Phase 1b Dose Escalation Data Summary in 1L Gastric Cancers









17 advanced metastatic gastric cancer patients were treated with givastomig across the 5 mg/kg (n=5), 8 mg/kg (n=6), and 12 mg/kg (n=6) dose levels as of the May 15, 2025 data cutoff. All patients were efficacy evaluable

















Patient Characteristics:









The 17 patients enrolled in the study were treatment naïve metastatic gastric, esophageal or gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas



The 17 patients enrolled in the study were treatment naïve metastatic gastric, esophageal or gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas



Patients were HER2-negative, Claudin 18.2-positive (defined as ≥1+ IHC staining intensity in ≥1% of tumor cells), regardless of PD-L1 expression levels



Patients were HER2-negative, Claudin 18.2-positive (defined as ≥1+ IHC staining intensity in ≥1% of tumor cells), regardless of PD-L1 expression levels



All patients were enrolled at sites within the United States

















Efficacy Results:









Confirmed Objective Response Rates (ORRs):





71% of patients (12/17) achieved a partial response (PR) per RECIST v1.1





5 mg/kg (2/5)





8 mg/kg (5/6)





12 mg/kg (5/6)









At the doses selected for dose expansion (8 and 12 mg/kg), 83% (10/12) of patients achieved PRs





80% of patients (4/5) with CLDN18.2 expression below 75% (CLDN-Low) achieved a PR. The CLDN-Low response rate increased to 100% of patients (3/3) in the doses selected for expansion (8 and 12 mg/kg)







Confirmed Objective Response Rates (ORRs):



The disease control rate (DCR) was 100% across the three dose levels



The disease control rate (DCR) was 100% across the three dose levels



Dose-dependent pharmacokinetics (PK) were observed, similar to monotherapy PK



Dose-dependent pharmacokinetics (PK) were observed, similar to monotherapy PK



Patients also experienced a dose dependent induction of soluble 4-1BB, a positive indicator of T cell activation and engagement













ORR: % (n)









All









(n=17)









Cohorts Chosen for Expansion









(8 and 12 mg/kg)









(n=12)













PD-L1



















Any





71 (12/17)





83 (10/12)









≥5





82 (9/11)





89 (8/9)









<5





50 (3/6)





67 (2/3)









≥1





73 (11/15)





82 (9/11)









<1





50 (1/2)





100 (1/1)











CLDN18.2



















≥75





67 (8/12)





78 (7/9)









<75





80 (4/5)





100 (3/3)























ORR: % (n)









PD-L1 ≥ 5









PD-L1 < 5











CLDN18.2 ≥ 75





80 (8/10)





0 (0/2)









CLDN18.2 < 75





100 (1/1)





75 (3/4)















Durability:









8 of 17 patients remained on study treatment and the longest treatment duration was 13.3 months as of the data cutoff



8 of 17 patients remained on study treatment and the longest treatment duration was 13.3 months as of the data cutoff



Median follow-up was 9.0 months across all dose levels as of the data cutoff









Safety:









Treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) leading to discontinuation of any treatment were 12% (two patients), five patients had progressive disease, two patients withdrew from the study for social reasons



Treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) leading to discontinuation of any treatment were 12% (two patients), five patients had progressive disease, two patients withdrew from the study for social reasons



No dose limiting toxicities (DLT) were observed and a maximum tolerated dose (MTD) was not reached



No dose limiting toxicities (DLT) were observed and a maximum tolerated dose (MTD) was not reached



Common TRAEs (≥10% of patients) were generally Grade 1 or Grade 2 including nausea, vomiting, infusion related reaction, fatigue, decreased appetite, diarrhea, abdominal pain, chills, dyspepsia and gastritis



Common TRAEs (≥10% of patients) were generally Grade 1 or Grade 2 including nausea, vomiting, infusion related reaction, fatigue, decreased appetite, diarrhea, abdominal pain, chills, dyspepsia and gastritis



Grade 3 TRAEs attributed to givastomig were rare, with single cases of abdominal pain, ALT/AST increases, gastritis, and infusion related reaction



Grade 3 TRAEs attributed to givastomig were rare, with single cases of abdominal pain, ALT/AST increases, gastritis, and infusion related reaction



Four cases of Grade 3 and two cases of Grade 4 treatment-related neutropenia were observed driven by an early restriction on prophylaxis use of G-CSF, which has been subsequently lifted. The neutropenia cases were primarily attributed to mFOLFOX6 in the 8 mg/kg cohorts



Four cases of Grade 3 and two cases of Grade 4 treatment-related neutropenia were observed driven by an early restriction on prophylaxis use of G-CSF, which has been subsequently lifted. The neutropenia cases were primarily attributed to mFOLFOX6 in the 8 mg/kg cohorts



No Grade 5 TRAEs were reported









About Givastomig







Givastomig (TJ033721 / ABL111) is a bispecific antibody targeting Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2)-positive tumor cells. It conditionally activates T cells through the 4-1BB signaling pathway in the tumor microenvironment where CLDN18.2 is expressed. Givastomig is being developed for first line (1L) metastatic gastric cancers, with further potential in other solid tumors. In Phase 1 trials, givastomig has shown promising anti-tumor activity attributable to a potential synergistic effect of proximal interaction between CLDN18.2 on tumor cells and 4-1BB on T cells in the tumor microenvironment, while minimizing toxicities commonly seen with other 4-1BB agents.





An ongoing Phase 1b study is evaluating givastomig for the treatment of gastric cancer in the 1L setting in combination with standard of care, nivolumab (an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor) plus chemotherapy, in dose escalation and dose expansion cohorts. Dose escalation is complete, and enrollment in the first dose expansion cohort (n=20) finished ahead of schedule. Enrollment continues to progress ahead of schedule in the second dose expansion cohort (n=20). The study builds on positive Phase 1 monotherapy data.





Givastomig is being jointly developed through a global partnership with ABL Bio, in which I-Mab is the lead party and shares worldwide rights, excluding Greater China and South Korea, equally with ABL Bio.







About I-Mab







I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s differentiated pipeline is led by givastomig, a potential best-in-class, bispecific antibody (Claudin 18.2 x 4-1BB) designed to treat Claudin 18.2-positive gastric cancers. Givastomig conditionally activates T cells via the 4-1BB signaling pathway in the tumor microenvironment where Claudin 18.2 is expressed. Givastomig is being developed for first-line metastatic gastric cancers, with additional potential in other solid tumors. In Phase 1 trials, givastomig was observed to maintain strong tumor-binding and anti-tumor activity, attributable to a potential synergistic effect of proximal interaction with Claudin 18.2 and 4-1BB, while minimizing toxicities commonly seen with other 4-1BB agents.





For more information, please visit



www.i-mabbiopharma.com



and follow us on LinkedIn and X.







