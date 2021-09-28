I-Mab Reports Acceptance Of IND Application In China For Phase 2 Trial With Enoblituzumab

(RTTNews) - I-Mab (IMAB) said the Center for Drug Evaluation of China National Medical Products Administration has accepted the company's IND application to initiate a phase 2 trial for enoblituzumab in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with selected solid tumors. The phase 2 trial will evaluate the efficacy of the combination of enoblituzumab and pembrolizumab.

I-Mab has in-licensed the rights to develop and commercialize enoblituzumab in Greater China from MacroGenics (MGNX).

Joan Shen, CEO of I-Mab, said: "We will be leveraging the data from clinical trials conducted by MacroGenics to advance the clinical development of enoblituzumab for approval in Greater China."

