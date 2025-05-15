I-Mab Q1 Loss Narrows; Givastomig Combination Data Selected For Presentation At ESMO GI

(RTTNews) - I-Mab (IMAB), a biotech company, Thursday reported net loss from continuing operations of $3.15 million or $0.02 per share for the first quarter, lower than $9.42 million or $0.05 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago.

The company's lead drug candidate, givastomig in combination with standard of care, nivolumab plus chemotherapy, is being evaluated in a Phase 1b study for the treatment of gastric cancer in dose escalation and dose expansion cohorts. Preliminary data from the dose escalation cohort will be presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Gastrointestinal Cancers (GI) Congress 2025, being held July 2-5 in Barcelona, Spain.

