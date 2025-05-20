I-Mab to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and Share New Givastomig Data at ESMO GI Cancers Congress 2025

I-Mab will present clinical updates on givastomig at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and share new data at ESMO 2025.
I-Mab, a U.S.-based biotech company specializing in precision immuno-oncology for cancer treatment, announced its participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference from June 3-5, 2025. Company management will present updates on their lead program, givastomig. Additionally, new data on givastomig has been accepted for a Mini Oral presentation at the upcoming European Society of Medical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress on July 2, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain. For more details about the conference, including the format and time of I-Mab's presentation, interested individuals can register through the provided webcast link.
Potential Positives
- I-Mab's participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference highlights the company's commitment to sharing advancements in their research and engaging with investors.
- The acceptance of new data on givastomig for a Mini Oral presentation at the ESMO Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress signifies recognition by the scientific community, enhancing the credibility of I-Mab's research efforts.
- Discussion of clinical progress on givastomig at the upcoming conference may attract investor interest and support for future funding and development initiatives.
- Established operations in the U.S. positions I-Mab favorably within the biotech market, potentially enhancing collaboration opportunities and access to resources.
Potential Negatives
- Press release lacks significant new information on clinical progress, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the pace of development for givastomig.
- Details of the upcoming presentations and meetings are not sufficient to address potential investor anxieties about the competitive landscape in immuno-oncology, especially if no new breakthroughs are announced.
- There is no mention of any recent financial performance or updates, potentially indicating a lack of transparency regarding the company's financial health.
FAQ
What is I-Mab's focus in biotechnology?
I-Mab is focused on developing precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer.
When will I-Mab participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference?
I-Mab will participate in the conference from June 3-5, 2025, with a presentation on June 5.
What is givastomig?
Givastomig is I-Mab's lead program, which is under discussion for its clinical progress at upcoming conferences.
Where and when will the ESMO Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress 2025 take place?
The ESMO GI Cancers Congress 2025 will take place in Barcelona, Spain, on July 2, 2025.
How can I learn more about I-Mab?
For more information, visit I-Mab's website at https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com or follow them on LinkedIn and X.
$IMAB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $IMAB stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 3,508,567 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,890,708
- CALIGAN PARTNERS LP removed 3,499,330 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,974,430
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,419,080 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,206,218
- TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD removed 566,650 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $481,652
- STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 483,647 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $398,476
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 346,179 shares (+72.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $285,216
- UBS GROUP AG added 215,492 shares (+209.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $177,543
Full Release
ROCKVILLE, Md., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) (the “Company”), a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer, today announced that I-Mab’s management team will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, being held June 3-5, 2025. During the event, I-Mab’s management will discuss clinical progress on its lead program, givastomig.
I-Mab also recently announced that new data on givastomig has been accepted for a Mini Oral presentation at the European Society of Medical Oncology (“ESMO”) Gastrointestinal (“GI”) Cancers Congress 2025, scheduled for July 2, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain.
Conference details are as follows:
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat and one-on-one meetings
Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025
Time: 3:45 PM ET
Webcast Link: Register
here
About I-Mab
I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in the U.S. in Rockville, Maryland, and Short Hills, New Jersey. For more information, please visit
https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com
and follow us on
LinkedIn
and
X
.
I-Mab Investor & Media Contacts
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors
+1-617-430-7579
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com
IR@imabbio.com
