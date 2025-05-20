I-Mab to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and Share New Givastomig Data at ESMO GI Cancers Congress 2025

I-Mab will present clinical updates on givastomig at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and share new data at ESMO 2025.

Full Release



ROCKVILLE, Md., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) (the “Company”), a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer, today announced that I-Mab’s management team will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, being held June 3-5, 2025. During the event, I-Mab’s management will discuss clinical progress on its lead program, givastomig.





I-Mab also recently announced that new data on givastomig has been accepted for a Mini Oral presentation at the European Society of Medical Oncology (“ESMO”) Gastrointestinal (“GI”) Cancers Congress 2025, scheduled for July 2, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain.





Conference details are as follows:







Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference







Format: Fireside Chat and one-on-one meetings





Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025





Time: 3:45 PM ET





Webcast Link: Register



here









About I-Mab







I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in the U.S. in Rockville, Maryland, and Short Hills, New Jersey. For more information, please visit



https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



and



X



.







I-Mab Investor & Media Contacts







PJ Kelleher





LifeSci Advisors





+1-617-430-7579







pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com







IR@imabbio.com











