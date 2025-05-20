Stocks
IMAB

I-Mab to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and Share New Givastomig Data at ESMO GI Cancers Congress 2025

May 20, 2025 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

I-Mab will present clinical updates on givastomig at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and share new data at ESMO 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

I-Mab, a U.S.-based biotech company specializing in precision immuno-oncology for cancer treatment, announced its participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference from June 3-5, 2025. Company management will present updates on their lead program, givastomig. Additionally, new data on givastomig has been accepted for a Mini Oral presentation at the upcoming European Society of Medical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress on July 2, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain. For more details about the conference, including the format and time of I-Mab's presentation, interested individuals can register through the provided webcast link.

Potential Positives

  • I-Mab's participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference highlights the company's commitment to sharing advancements in their research and engaging with investors.
  • The acceptance of new data on givastomig for a Mini Oral presentation at the ESMO Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress signifies recognition by the scientific community, enhancing the credibility of I-Mab's research efforts.
  • Discussion of clinical progress on givastomig at the upcoming conference may attract investor interest and support for future funding and development initiatives.
  • Established operations in the U.S. positions I-Mab favorably within the biotech market, potentially enhancing collaboration opportunities and access to resources.

Potential Negatives

  • Press release lacks significant new information on clinical progress, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the pace of development for givastomig.

  • Details of the upcoming presentations and meetings are not sufficient to address potential investor anxieties about the competitive landscape in immuno-oncology, especially if no new breakthroughs are announced.

  • There is no mention of any recent financial performance or updates, potentially indicating a lack of transparency regarding the company's financial health.

FAQ

What is I-Mab's focus in biotechnology?

I-Mab is focused on developing precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer.

When will I-Mab participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference?

I-Mab will participate in the conference from June 3-5, 2025, with a presentation on June 5.

What is givastomig?

Givastomig is I-Mab's lead program, which is under discussion for its clinical progress at upcoming conferences.

Where and when will the ESMO Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress 2025 take place?

The ESMO GI Cancers Congress 2025 will take place in Barcelona, Spain, on July 2, 2025.

How can I learn more about I-Mab?

For more information, visit I-Mab's website at https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com or follow them on LinkedIn and X.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$IMAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $IMAB stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ROCKVILLE, Md., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) (the “Company”), a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer, today announced that I-Mab’s management team will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, being held June 3-5, 2025. During the event, I-Mab’s management will discuss clinical progress on its lead program, givastomig.



I-Mab also recently announced that new data on givastomig has been accepted for a Mini Oral presentation at the European Society of Medical Oncology (“ESMO”) Gastrointestinal (“GI”) Cancers Congress 2025, scheduled for July 2, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain.



Conference details are as follows:




Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference



Format: Fireside Chat and one-on-one meetings


Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025


Time: 3:45 PM ET


Webcast Link: Register

here




About I-Mab



I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in the U.S. in Rockville, Maryland, and Short Hills, New Jersey. For more information, please visit

https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com

and follow us on

LinkedIn

and

X

.




I-Mab Investor & Media Contacts



PJ Kelleher


LifeSci Advisors


+1-617-430-7579



pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com



IR@imabbio.com









This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

IMAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.