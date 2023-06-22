I-Mab Names Raj Kannan CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - I-Mab (IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced Thursday the appointment of Raj Kannan as its new Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors, effective June 22.

Andrew Zhu, who had served as acting CEO since September 2022, will continue to lead the company's R&D as President of I-Mab and serve as a member of the board of directors.

The company said the appointment serves as a significant step towards further realizing its mission of delivering transformative therapies to patients worldwide.

Kannan has over 30 years of industry experience in developing global specialty medicine franchises as a biotech CEO. More recently, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Prior to that, he was with Chiasma Pharmaceuticals.

Jingwu Zang, Founder and Chairman of I-Mab, said, "Raj joins the Company at a critical juncture to strengthen its strategic position as a U.S.-based global company. Raj is a distinguished leader with the global experience and vision to drive sustainable growth and realize the full potential of our differentiated oncology portfolio as we move into our next phase of growth and innovation."

