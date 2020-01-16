I-Mab Biopharma prices US IPO at $14, within the range

I-Mab, a late-stage cancer/autoimmune biotech developing in-licensed antibodies in China, raised $104 million by offering 7.4 million ADSs at $14, within the range of $12 to $15. I-Mab plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol IMAB. Jefferies and CICC acted as lead managers on the deal.



