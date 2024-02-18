'I love you,' Navalny's widow Yulia says beside a picture of them together

By Guy Faulconbridge and Maxim Rodionov

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - "I love you," the widow of Alexei Navalny said on Sunday in a post on social media beside a picture of them together, two days after President Vladimir Putin's most prominent domestic foe died in a Russian jail.

Yulia Navalnaya's post on Instagram, the first since her husband died, showed a picture of the two together, their heads touching as they watched a performance.

It brought a personal note to the loss she expressed more formally on a public stage just hours after her husband's death was announced by the Russian prison service.

Russian authorities viewed Navalny and his supporters as extremists with links to the CIA intelligence agency, which they say is seeking to destabilise Russia. Navalny always dismissed accusations he was a CIA asset.

Navalnaya will be back in a public forum on Monday - the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said she would attend the EU's Foreign Affairs Council.

While in Munich, Navalnaya met Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who became an opposition leader after her husband, Syarhei, was sentenced to 18 years in jail after being found guilty in 2021 of organising mass unrest.

Navalnaya always supported her husband in his battles with the Russian authorities, attending his many court appearances, standing beside him at rallies and waiting for release from many prison terms.

"I did not get married to a promising lawyer or an opposition leader: I married a young man named Alexei," Yulia said once.

When he was detained in 2011 during an opposition protest against alleged vote-rigging, Yulia told Reuters that she simply wanted to get her husband back.

Surrounded by a pack of reporters, Navalny asked repeatedly to be allowed to embrace his wife, whom he eventually hugged and kissed. "I feel a lot better now," she said.

Navalny's last post on Telegram before he died was a Valentine's message for his wife.

"Babe, you and I have everything like in the song: cities between us, airfield take-off lights, blue blizzards and thousands of kilometres. But I feel that you are there every second, and I love you more and more."

(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge Additional reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber in Geneva Editing by Frances Kerry)

((maxim.rodionov@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.