I Like This Firm … But Not Their New ETF

Opportunities.

Source: Shutterstock

That’s the key word for today.

And let me tell you … there are a lot of them right now.

On today’s new episode of MoneyLine, I share multiple opportunities popping up in a variety of investment trends. They’re being created by everything from the blow up of a $20 billion hedge fund to the Great Grand Reopening with herd immunity right around the corner … even to the final frontier.

As I suspect you have heard, a hedge fund recently ran into some trouble that led to a sizeable margin call. The forced selling has caused numerous stocks — including ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC), Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), VipShop (NYSE:VIPS) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) — to get hammered in recent days.

I’ll share my thoughts on the situation and, more importantly, discuss where the best opportunities are arising in the aftermath of the selling. Trust me … you do not want to miss the charts I have to show you.

Then, let’s talk numbers … specifically the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) numbers in regard to Covid-19 and the vaccine rollout. Let me put it to you this way — things are looking good. And that will lead to an economic recovery that could see this year’s GDP show double-digit growth. Next year, we could be looking at 2X-3X the average growth in the United States.

I’m also hard at work writing Thursday’s issue of Investment Opportunities. I have planned for months to discuss space in the issue. Well, what a coincidence that just today, ARK Invest launched a brand-new exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on the final frontier — the ARK Space Exploration ETF (BATS:ARKX).

But here’s the thing. I love ARK Invest and the work they do. But this ETF is garbage. I break down the top holdings in the podcast and explain why you’re better off focusing on specific stocks, like the new space-related portfolio of stocks I’m about to launch on Thursday. Stay tuned for more on that.

In the meantime, be sure to check out this latest episode of MoneyLine.

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world's biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else.

