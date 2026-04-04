I Just Deposited $1,000 Into My Brokerage Account. Here's How I Plan to Invest It In April.

Key Points

I plan to continue building my cash position this month.

I want to generate more passive income.

I also want to capitalize on the massive AI investment opportunity.

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At the end of each month, I transfer any remaining balance in my checking account above my minimum cushion into my brokerage account. I ended March with more than $1,000 in excess cash, which I've deposited in my trading account.

Here's how I plan to invest that money in April.

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Building up my cash position

I've been steadily building up cash in my brokerage account to capitalize on future market downturns. My goal is to have 10% of this portfolio in cash. I'm about halfway there.

My strategy is to allocate half of my monthly deposit to building my cash position. My broker doesn't pay much interest on cash. As a result, I invest my idle cash in the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE: SGOV). The fund invests in Treasury bills (T-Bills) with remaining maturities of three months or less. T-Bills are excellent short-term investments for cash as they're essentially risk-free. The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF currently yields around 3.5%, enabling me to turn my idle cash into a decent monthly income stream. I plan to invest $500 into this ETF in April. I also reinvest any dividends I receive each week into this ETF as I steadily build my cash position.

Boosting my passive income

Generating passive income is a core aspect of my investment strategy. My goal is to eventually generate enough passive income to cover my basic living expenses. That would enable me to become more financially independent. It would also reduce the stress of having to find a new job if AI eventually displaces me.

I plan to invest about $400 into a trio of high-yielding dividend stocks this April: Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). All three pay high-yielding dividends that should continue to grow. As a result, they should help me reach financial independence faster.

Brookfield Renewable has increased its dividend by at least 5% each year since its 2011 formation. The leading global renewable energy producer plans to grow its payout at an annual rate of 5% to 9%. It shouldn't have any trouble achieving that target. The company expects to grow its cash flow per share at a rate of more than 10% annually through 2031, driven by rising power prices, development projects, and acquisitions. I plan to buy units of Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) because they trade at a discount to the corporate twin (BEPC). At the recent price of $32.50, the partnership yields 4.8% while BEPC's higher stock price of $40 pushes its yield down to 3.9%. While the partnership sends a Schedule K-1 Federal tax form, the extra tax paperwork is well worth the higher yield.

Energy Transfer is a master limited partnership (MLP). It also sends a Schedule K-1, which is worth dealing with to collect its 7.1%-yielding distribution. The MLP generates very stable cash flow that more than covers the payout. It reinvests its excess cash into building new energy midstream infrastructure. Energy Transfer currently has projects underway that should come online through 2030. That supports its plans to grow its payout by 3% to 5% each year.

W.P. Carey is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It owns a diversified portfolio of commercially critical real estate secured by long-term net leases with built-in rent escalation clauses. Those leases generate very stable and steadily rising rental income, which supports its 5.4%-yielding dividend. W.P. Cary also routinely invests in additional income-producing real estate. The REIT expects to grow its cash flow per share by more than 4% this year. That should support continued dividend growth (it raised its dividend by 4.5% over the past year).

Capitalizing on the AI opportunity

I plan to invest the remaining funds (around $100) in further AI-proofing my finances by buying shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN), a company cashing in on the boom. The global investment firm sees AI as a once-in-a-generation investment megatrend. It plans to invest heavily in AI infrastructure, including building AI data centers and related infrastructure, as well as the power needed to support AI (it owns a stake in Brookfield Renewable). Brookfield believes its AI investments will help support 25% annual earnings growth over the next five years. As a result, it could turn a small monthly investment into a much bigger future windfall.

Building toward a more secure future

My goal is to reach financial freedom as fast as possible. That's driving my strategy of transferring any excess cash into my brokerage account each month to generate more passive income and grow my wealth. I hope to achieve my goal before AI disrupts me out of a job.

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Matt DiLallo has positions in Brookfield Corporation, Brookfield Renewable, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Energy Transfer, W.P. Carey, and iShares Trust-iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and has the following options: short July 2026 $40 puts on Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield, Brookfield Corporation, and iShares Trust-iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.