Founded and led by Siebel Systems and Oracle alum Tom Siebel, C3.ai (AI) aims to apply predictive analytics to commercial industrial processes in the new software category of enterprise AI. Over the past decade, C3 has developed a suite of low-code/no-code software tools to rapidly design, develop, and operate enterprise-scale applications for inventory optimization, predictive maintenance, anti-money laundering, and other uses. C3 currently has 30 customers, including Shell, Baker Hughes, and the US Air Force, with an average initial contract value of $14 million. Having established "proof-of-concept" with these customers and with growing brand awareness, C3 plans to move downmarket to smaller businesses over the next several years and continue its international expansion.



The article I, IPO: C3.ai brings artificial intelligence to Wall Street originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



