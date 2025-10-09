I Invest and Save Over Half of My Paycheck: Here’s My Monthly Budget

Ever wondered what it actually looks like when someone saves more than half of their paycheck?

It might sound impossible (or a little extreme), but with some intentional choices and a clear budget, it’s not only doable — it can be surprisingly sustainable.

GOBankingRates spoke to Robert Grunnah, owner of Austin House Buyer, to peek into his monthly budget and learn from someone who prioritizes saving and investing big while still covering the essentials (and leaving room for fun).

I Invest and Save 65% of My Income Each Month

Grunnah said this has allowed him to set up several income sources and become financially free through disciplined control of his budget and wise investment choices.

“My budget puts $12,000 of my $18,500 income toward savings and investments, leaving $6,500 for every living cost.”

He saves aggressively for that reason because he saw far too many people lose all of their savings in economic hard times, and isn’t willing to be caught short when the next recession occurs.

His investment plan revolves heavily around cash-flowing real estate investments that create passive income while accumulating long-term wealth through appreciation.

“Each dollar I save today is many dollars working for me tomorrow through compound growth and rental income generation.”

My Daily Routine

Grunnah’s daily routine includes computerized systems that remove emotion from financial decisions.

“I set up automatic transfers on the first and 15th of each month to move funds to other investment accounts before I can spend them elsewhere.”

His checking account receives just enough to purchase monthly needs, and it forces him to live within very tight parameters.

Grunnah also establishes a simple spreadsheet that tracks each expenditure category, and he reviews it once every seven days to identify areas in which spending increases without providing tangible value to his life.

Living on 35% of My Income Means Making Intentional Lifestyle Choices

“Living on 35% of my income means making intentional lifestyle choices that most people avoid,” said Grunnah.

He drives a reliable 2018 Honda Civic instead of financing a luxury car payment, he meal preps every Sunday to avoid expensive restaurant meals and chooses entertainment options that cost less than $50 per month.

“My housing costs stay below $2,200 monthly for a modest but comfortable home, and I shop at discount stores for clothing and household items.”

He said this lifestyle isn’t about deprivation but about prioritizing long-term financial freedom over short-term material pleasures.

My Biggest Takeaway

The most significant breakthrough for others wanting to save more is understanding that small expenses destroy wealth faster than large ones.

“Cut out the $15 daily coffee runs, $200 monthly subscription services you rarely use and impulse purchases that seem harmless but add up to thousands annually,” said Grunnah.

He recommended starting by saving just 10% more than you currently do, then increasing that percentage by 5% every six months until you reach at least 40% of your income going toward investments and an emergency fund.

