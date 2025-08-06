I Grew Up Upper-Middle Class: Here Are 3 Things I Never Waste Money On

Growing up upper-middle class doesn’t always mean someone turns into a big spender. In fact, it can teach a person exactly what not to waste money on. When comfort and access are a given, you may start to notice which things are actually worth the price — and which ones are just hype.

GOBankingRates spoke to Amanda New, founder and CEO of Cash For Houses Girl, to discuss the things she never wastes money on. Those early lessons stuck. Now, even with her own money to manage, there are certain things she simply refuses to spend on.

Designer Clothing

According to New, designer clothing from top-end retailers is fabulous, but it can cost a fortune. Having grown up in an upper-middle-class home, she said she was exposed to high-end labels and designer labels well before she could afford them for herself.

“But as I grew up and became more of an adult who knows how to manage money, I learned that dropping hundreds on one item of clothing is just not worth it,” she said.

Rather than spending big on designer items, she’s been figuring out how to work in affordable pieces that don’t look cheap. “Thrift stores, online consignment shops, and markdowns at your favorite stores are great places to score trendy clothing for a fraction of the price,” she explained.

Excessive Technology Upgrades

With new technology constantly being released, it can be tempting to constantly upgrade our gadgets and devices. However, New said this constant cycle of upgrading not only puts a dent in our wallets but also contributes to the growing issue of electronic waste.

“Instead of constantly buying the latest and greatest technology, consider investing in quality products that will last longer and have less impact on the environment,” she said.

So instead of chasing the next big thing, she chooses quality over hype. A solid, reliable device that lasts several years? That’s a win for both her budget and the planet.

Impulse Buying

“We’ve all been guilty of making an impulsive purchase at some point,” New said. Whether it’s because something was on sale or we simply couldn’t resist the shiny new item, impulse buying can be a major contributor to our consumerist culture.

Not only does it lead to unnecessary spending, she said it also adds to the growing pile of unused and unwanted items that end up in landfills.

One way she recommended combating impulse buying is to practice mindful consumption. “Before making a purchase, take a moment to consider if you truly need the item or if it’s just a fleeting desire,” she said.

