I Furnished My Home Using Facebook Marketplace: Here’s How Much I Spent

Furnishing an entire home can be an expensive endeavor. New furniture often costs thousands of dollars. But furnishing your home doesn’t have to drain your savings account. Through the power of Facebook Marketplace, secondhand treasures can become the foundation of a fashionable, affordable home.

We spoke to two savvy home furnishers, Remi Yuter and Kristen Weeden, who found success using Facebook Marketplace. By shopping on the popular platform, they were able to fully decorate their homes with good quality items for a fraction of what they would have paid buying new.

Remi Yuter’s Brooklyn Apartment

When Remi Yuter, communications specialist at Hot Paper Lantern, moved into her Brooklyn apartment in January 2022, she was determined to decorate it in her style on a budget.

“I love to tell anyone who comes over and compliments my assortment of furniture and items that the most expensive thing in my bedroom was my linen duvet cover/bedding set, which was purchased new for $300,” she said. The rest of her bedroom and living room furnishings came from Facebook Marketplace, with no single item costing over $150.

In Yuter’s bedroom, her dresser from IKEA cost $95, a 40″ Sceptre smart TV was only $35, a Wayfair desk was purchased at a steep discount for $45, and her bed frame, also from Wayfair, was $150. She also scored shelving for $20 and spent around $65 total on assorted decorations and posters, with no single item more than $25.

Yuter had similar success furnishing her living room through Marketplace. She found a round wood table for $50, a set of 4 antique rustic chairs at $45 each ($180 total), a leather couch for $150, a wood/wicker TV stand for only $25 and various other accent pieces. Clearly an avid Marketplace shopper, Yuter furnished her entire one-bedroom Brooklyn apartment, besides one new duvet set, for just $1,115.

Kristen Weeden’s Cross-Country Move

Kristen Weeden, owner of The Dirt Journal, was also up for the Facebook Marketplace challenge when she recently moved across the country. She opted to tow only a few items, like a walnut desk and entryway cabinet, along with a few accessories like a rug, mirrors and pictures. Weeden saw her cross-country move as an opportunity to start fresh and totally transform her home’s style.

“All in all, I’ve spent $410 furnishing an entire three-bedroom house,” said Weeden. “I have been lucky enough to get a lot of items for free. You can find amazing free items that are stylish and in great condition — the trick is you have to be first to pick up.”

For her kitchen, Weeden scored a round oak table for $30 and four mid-century modern style chairs for $20. In the living room, she purchased a Crate and Barrel couch for $150, a coffee table for $20, a TV cabinet for $70, and even got a 32″ smart TV and wall mount completely free.

Weeden also outfitted her master bedroom, furnished her outdoor patio area and designed an office, all for under $500 total and mostly thanks to free and discounted Marketplace deals. Facebook Marketplace is her favorite place to buy furniture.

“I refuse to buy furniture elsewhere because you are going to get the most bang for your buck,” she said. “Quality furniture is obscenely expensive when you purchase new. And as a bonus, you are diverting perfectly useful items from ending up in a landfill.”

