Cryptocurrencies

‘I F**ked Up’: SushiSwap Creator Chef Nomi Returns $14M Dev Fund

Contributor
Daniel Palmer and Nikhilesh De CoinDesk
Published
(Free To Use Sounds/Unsplash)

SushiSwap creator âChef Nomiâ has returned all $14 million in ether (ETH) that he cashed out from the automated market maker last week, apologizing to the community for suddenly liquidating his SUSHI holdings.

  • The pseudonymous individual transferred the 38,000 ETH back to the original developer fund wallet soon before 16:00 UTC today, according to Etherscan.
  • Nomi announced the decision in a tweet, saying whatever reward he deserves for creating the project would be decided by the community:
  • The SushiSwap creator suddenly sold the tokens last weekend, prompting a 73% crash in the price of the SUSHI token and creating a massive backlash from the projectâs supporters and accusations of an exit scam.
  • This ultimately led to Nomi transferring ownership of the project to FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
  • SushiSwap co-founder 0xMaki said he was disappointed in the liquidation, according to an interview with CoinDesk China.
  • Following the news that the $14 million in ether had been returned, the price of SUSHI soared from $2.26 to $2.70, a rise of 16%.
  • SushiSwap is a massively popular fork of DeFi project Uniswap that is still less than three weeks old.
  • In another tweet Friday, Nomi said:

Read more: Fishy Business: What Happened to $1.2B DeFi Protocol SushiSwap Over the Weekend

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular