I Earn 6 Figures, but These 4 ‘Underconsumption’ Hacks Save Me Hundreds Monthly

Earning a six-figure salary means you get to live the high life, right? Surely, you get to enjoy the luxury of swiping your credit card at the grocery store without worry. So, why not splurge on the gourmet mac and cheese?

Not quite. The truth is, smart six-figure earners are anything but big spenders. Many of them, like TikToker McKenzie Mack, have embraced the “underconsumption” trend, which encourages living minimally to save big. By reusing what she can and avoiding unnecessary shopping, Mack has turned underconsumption into a wealth-building strategy.

You might find her tips easier to apply in your own life than you’d expect. Here’s how you can give them a try.

Go for Reusable Items

Mack is a big fan of reusing grocery bags. Not only does this save you the death of a thousand nickels from having to buy your own bags at the store, but it also forces you to think carefully about how much you can honestly carry — and therefore, purchase — in any given trip.

She also recommends reusable “paper towels,” which spare her the expense of buying roll after roll. You can find them at major online retailers, and they’re easy to pop into your washer and dryer. Some even come in stylish designs, adding a splash of color and elegance to your home.

Don’t Shop Amazon

Another one of Mack’s hacks might be a little harder for some folks to embrace: skipping Amazon altogether to save money. Her reasoning? There’s nothing she needs in two days. Besides, she says, “cheap and convenient comes at a price for someone else.”

If this idea feels extreme, take a look at your own Amazon purchase history. How many of those items were truly necessary? How many were simply impulse buys, made because it was so easy and tempting to add them to your digital cart?

Don’t Over-Shop Sales

This one might sound counterintuitive, but hear Mack out. She argues that if she wouldn’t be willing to pay full price for a product, she probably doesn’t need it — which means she’s really only tempted to buy it because it’s on sale.

Her only exceptions to this rule are items she already uses and loves or things she’s saved up for.

Avoid Big Retailers

Mack avoids the extra fees and markups often associated with major retail chains by buying directly from brands and makers.

“This lets me be more intentional about my purchases,” she explains. “No more buying from 10 different brands at once. Buying direct can put more margin in the brand’s pocket, and they usually have extra discounts available to you as a customer.”

Final Take To GO

Underconsumption isn’t about depriving yourself — it’s about making smarter, more intentional choices that support your overall financial goals. Whether you adopt one hack or all four, small changes can add up to big savings over time. Why not give it a try?

