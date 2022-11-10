I Do Most of My Banking Online. But Here's Why I Still Keep Money at a Physical Bank

I've been doing my banking online for a long time now. Not only do I have an online savings account, but I also have an online checking account and several certificates of deposit.

What I like about online banking is the higher interest rates I tend to get on the money I keep in those accounts. Because online banks have less overhead than physical banks, they tend to pass that savings onto customers in the form of higher rates. And also, I find my online bank's platform to be super easy to use, so when I need to pay bills or set up recurring payments, it's a quick process.

Save: Click here to uncover a best-in-class savings account that can earn you 14x your bank

More: Check out our best online checking accounts of 2022

But even though I do the bulk of my banking online these days, I still make a point to keep an account open at a brick-and-mortar bank in town. Here's why.

1. I need the ATM access

While there are many things my online bank can do, one thing it can't do is allow me to withdraw physical cash I hold in my hand. In fact, my online bank doesn't have a great network of ATMs where I live. But because I keep an account open at a brick-and-mortar bank, I don't have to worry about accessing cash when I need it.

2. I rely on a safe deposit box

My husband and I have a number of key documents we need to keep in a secure location at all times. These include things like the deed to our home and our marriage license. My online bank clearly doesn't offer the option to open a safe deposit box, but our local brick-and-mortar bank does. And while we do pay a fee for that box, it's worth it because it gives us peace of mind that our important documents are protected.

3. I can use the notary services

As a small business owner, I find that I tend to need a notary more often than the average person. That's something my local bank gives me access to. In fact, being an account holder means I'm not charged for that notary service, so there's some nice savings to be reaped.

4. I want my kids to have the classic bank experience

Although my children are pretty young, they all have bank accounts and understand how they work. In fact, my kids have seen me deposit money into their accounts digitally.

But I like the idea of being able to take my kids to the bank to make a deposit when they receive money as a birthday present, holiday gift, or reward from the Tooth Fairy. That makes the experience a lot more fun for them -- especially since they usually get a lollipop out of the deal.

(Of course, one feature our local bank recently got rid of was its coin sorter. My kids used to love dumping their coins in and seeing how much they'd accumulated. But alas, that's now a thing of the past.)

Online banking may be the wave of the future. But there are still benefits to be reaped by sticking with a physical bank. That's why I don't intend to close my account at my local bank anytime soon -- even as the world goes increasingly digital.

These savings accounts are FDIC insured and could earn you up to 18x your bank

Many people are missing out on guaranteed returns as their money languishes in a big bank savings account earning next to no interest. Our picks of the best online savings accounts can earn you more than 18x the national average savings account rate. Click here to uncover the best-in-class picks that landed a spot on our shortlist of the best savings accounts for 2022.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.