‘I Deserve It’: The Phrase That’s Wrecking Your Finances — 4 Ways To Fix It

Even when short on cash, some consumers will see something outside of their budget and think, “I deserve it.” This might be used to excuse getting an extra cookie at a bakery, or a brand new car. Either way, treating oneself without having the money to back it up is going to ruin a budget over time.

Here’s what experts suggested doing instead of splurging on a purchase without fully considering the financial impact.

Incorporate Rewards Into the Budget

Sara Levy-Lambert, VP of growth at Red Awning, said it’s perfectly normal for those going through a tough time to feel that buying something will help. She added that it might feel good to splurge in the moment, but consumers will literally pay for it later. “The ‘I deserve it’ mentality often comes from emotional exhaustion — chronic overworking, burnout or stress — and leads you to impulse purchases that feel temporarily empowering, but financially self-sabotaging.”

Instead, Levy-Lambert suggested setting aside money that’s specifically for little rewards every month. “Budgeting something like self-care in advance is much more sustainable. Set aside a guilt-free budget that you can spend however you please.”

Find Free Rewards

Sometimes, shoppers want to reward themselves for doing something difficult, or soothe themselves while they’re going through a tough time. Personal finance expert Erika Kullberg said the sentiment is fine, but spending above your means is not. “There’s nothing wrong with treating yourself to a special purchase or investing in self-care, but only if those purchases don’t harm you financially.”

For those who are in a tough spot financially, Kullberg recommended looking for treats that don’t cost money. “It’s important to find free ways to practice self-care,” she explained. “Treat yourself to a nice day outdoors on a hike or by the water. Invest in your health by learning to cook nutritious, affordable meals.”

Reframe ‘I Deserve It’

Whenever someone has the thought “I deserve it” regarding something they can’t afford, Levy-Lambert suggested replacing that with a different thought. She said, “Instead of ‘I deserve it,’ consider ‘What do I really need right now?’ That one simple question can split the need for comfort away from the desire for novelty. It adds a layer of pause.”

Wait 24 Hours

For shoppers who always feel like impulse buying, Levy-Lambert advised waiting 24 hours before making the purchase. “Save your shopping cart and try again tomorrow,” she advised. “It’s a yes if you still want it, and it’s aligned with where you’re going. Most of the time, though, the impulse subsides.”

