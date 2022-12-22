I Decorate for Every Season Using Dollar Tree Items. Here's How

Decorating my house is something I really enjoy doing. In fact, as the seasons change, I usually try to switch out my decor. So, for example, I have Christmas decorations up in December; Valentine's themed items around in February; patriotic decor during the Fourth of July, and so on.

I could spend a fortune buying customized decorations for every single season, but the good news is, I don't have to give my credit cards much of a workout in order to make my home look festive. I just head over to the Dollar Tree.

Here's how I make my home look great each season with Dollar Tree items alone.

I focus on decorating key areas

The Dollar Tree has tons of seasonal decor items including signs you can hang up, placemats, small tabletop accessories, and even festive dishes. But it doesn't have a lot of big decor items. So, rather than trying to decorate entire rooms throughout my house, I'm strategic about what I change out.

I usually buy Dollar Tree items for the mantles in my great room and sunroom, for example. And I've purchased dishes and placemats so my kitchen and dining room can be in on the seasonal theme as well. By changing out just the decorations on my mantles and tables, I can give the entire room a fresh seasonal look without switching out more expensive things like blankets and throw pillows.

I shop for seasonal items early

Although the Dollar Tree offers lots of festive items, the best things can sell out quickly. This means that I stop in the store regularly. As soon as the store switches over to holiday decor, I buy the items that I'm interested in. While this means I'm often purchasing Christmas stockings in October, I just store them in my basement so I'm ready when the time comes to put them up.

I get creative and crafty

The Dollar Tree not only offers many great pre-made decor items, but there are also tons of materials for crafts as well. For example, it's possible to dress up Dollar Tree items to make beautiful wreaths and centerpieces and wall hangings.

Pinterest provides plenty of inspiration for how you can take a Dollar Tree item and make it much fancier and more expensive looking, so I regularly check out the craft ideas there. I also try to look at everything in the store with a fresh eye for what I can turn it into. For example, I was able to buy some clear stones and enlist my son to help me paint them red to use as part of a centerpiece for Christmas and for Valentine's Day.

By shopping early on to get the best decor and materials, being strategic about where I place the decorations that I bought, and putting in a little effort to get creative and turn simple items into beautiful displays, I've managed to make sure my house is always changing its look to match the current time of year. And I've been able to do it without busting my decor budget.

