I Cut My Monthly Entertainment Costs From $469 to $399: Here’s How I Did It

While not as essential as food or housing, entertainment can still take up a big part of your life and your spending. It’s normal to want to unwind at night and on the weekends by getting out of the house and trying new restaurants, seeing shows, attending classes, etc.

But if you’re not careful, those costs can quickly add up more than you’d like, especially if you live in a high-cost area like Southern California. However, Aaron Wertheimer — copywriter at Marketing Reel — has found ways to get his spending more under control while living in Orange County and going through a job transition.

In fact, his job change prompted his adjustment to his entertainment costs. Previously, he was working as a full-time English teacher in a private K-12 grade school — as well as working part-time at a non-profit — whereas now he works full-time in marketing and part-time as a Hebrew tutor.

“As I navigate the transition, I’m trying to be more careful about how the dollars stack up until I have a comfortable read on my earnings,” he explained.

He also noticed that with rising costs for expenses like eating out, it was time to make a change. So, he cut his entertainment costs from $469 to $399 per month. With the $70 that he’d cut from his entertainment costs, he was able to invest those savings, rather than spending them on something temporary.

Even if it’s not a drastic change month to month, that $70 can add up over time — and set you up better for the future as your money compounds, especially as you add more. Lowering your expenses (and keeping them low) means that as you earn more, you can then invest more. This process is key to achieving long-term goals like saving for a house, or funding retirement.

Finding Ways To Save

To get his costs down, Wertheimer took a closer look at the categories within what he considers his overall entertainment expenses.

“I used to allow myself a monthly budget of $160 for spending on food and drink, $129 a month for a dance gym membership, and $180 for miscellaneous spending — think clothing purchases, donations to worthy causes, and entertainment-related transportation expenses,” he explained.

To save on his dance gym membership, he opted “for what the dance gym calls a ‘work-trade study’ in which a person volunteers their time and help at the gym in exchange for discounts on their gym membership,” he said.

That helped him shave $30 per month off of his expenses.

He’s also cut his food and drink budget by $40 per month, yet he still finds ways to go out and have fun.

Reward Programs Are Key

One of his suggestions for saving money is to sign up for restaurant apps/rewards programs.

“Many establishments offer sign-up gifts — like free food and drinks — just for signing up,” he said.

Timing is also important.

“Another way to enjoy a night out on the town if you’re on a budget is to go to a bar or club later in the evening. Many bars and clubs will waive the entrance/cover charge fee if you enter later in the evening,” he added.

He’s also keen to find free events in his area.

“Normally a dance class can cost anywhere from $10-$25 where I live, so being able to go to a monthly free dance class in the center of my city’s art district has helped me save money when going out,” he explained.

Wertheimer proves that cashing in on savings doesn’t mean you need to upend your lifestyle. You can still have a healthy entertainment budget while cutting back in a few areas. Doing so can allow you to focus more on your future finances while easing the pressure that can come from job transitions.

