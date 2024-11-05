i-Control Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend

i-Control Holdings Limited (HK:1402) has released an update.

i-Control Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 15, 2024, to review and approve the company’s unaudited consolidated interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also discuss the potential payment of an interim dividend and other business matters.

For further insights into HK:1402 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.