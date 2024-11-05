News & Insights

i-Control Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend

November 05, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

i-Control Holdings Limited (HK:1402) has released an update.

i-Control Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 15, 2024, to review and approve the company’s unaudited consolidated interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also discuss the potential payment of an interim dividend and other business matters.

