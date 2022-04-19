I Can't Believe the Semiconductor Market Grew This Much

Today's video focuses on the global semiconductor revenue growth reported by Gartner, changes to the ranks of the top 10 semiconductor companies by revenue, prices for consumer graphics cards, and other recent news affecting the semiconductor industry. Here are some highlights from the video.

Gartner reported that the semiconductor industry grew revenue by 26% in 2021. Gartner also showed some significant changes to the top 10 semiconductor vendors by revenue compared to last year. The first significant change is the shift in the No. 1 position. Samsung Electronics has moved to the top, pushing Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) to No. 2. The second significant change is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) entering the top 10.

Intel is the only company in the top 10 that did not grow year over year. Intel saw a decline of 0.3% in revenue while others grew by double digits. Some positive news for Intel appeared on April 15 as reports emerged that Intel's 18A node is ahead of schedule by roughly six months.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) Numerous articles have reported that graphics card prices are decreasing. While these prices have dropped from their peak levels, they are still above MSRP. Some investors might be fearful that this will create a slowdown for companies like AMD and. It might be too early to fear, as graphics cards are still selling for more than their suggested prices.

